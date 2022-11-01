Search

01 Nov 2022

Families unleash anger on Parkland school gunman ahead of formal sentencing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 8:25 PM

Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz murdered have addressed him directly before he is formally sentenced to life in prison.

For several hours, parents, wives, siblings, children and some of the 17 Cruz also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day in 2018 gave their victim impact statements.

Most decried that the jury did not reach the unanimity required to sentence him to death.

Cruz, 24, dressed in a red jail jumpsuit, showed no emotion.

“This creature has no redeemable value,” said Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex died when he was shot through a classroom window.

Mr Schachter said that it was his birthday and that when he blew out his cake’s candles on Tuesday night, he would wish Cruz a painful death — and would do so every year until it happens.

“You stole him from us, and you did not receive the justice that you deserved,” said Debra Hixon, whose husband, athletic director Chris Hixon, died running at Cruz to stop him. Cruz shot him again after he fell wounded to the ground.

Some of the families verbally attacked Cruz’s lawyers, accusing them of misleading three of the 12 jurors into believing his birth mother’s excessive drinking had left him brain damaged and unable to control himself.

“The legal system should protect and impart justice, justice, justice,” Patricia Oliver said. Cruz wounded her 17-year-old son Joaquin in the leg and then tracked him into a bathroom alcove. There, Cruz fatally shot her son in the head as he raised his hand to protect himself.

“If this, the worst mass shooting to go to trial, does not deserve the death penalty, what does?” she said.

Lead defence lawyer Melisa McNeill eventually asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to stop the families from attacking her and her colleagues directly, saying they had worked within the parameters of Cruz’s constitutional rights in defending him.

Prosecutor Carolyn McCann told Ms Scherer that the victims have the right under state law and the Constitution to “express themselves and be heard”.

Cruz’s attorneys said he is not expected to speak. He apologised in court last year after pleading guilty to the murders and attempted murders, but families told reporters they found the apology was aimed at garnering sympathy.

That plea set the stage for a three-month penalty trial that ended on October 13 with the jury voting 9-3 for a death sentence. Jurors said those voting for life believed Cruz is mentally ill and should be spared. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires unanimity.

Prosecutors said Cruz fired 140 shots with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. He fatally shot some wounded victims after they fell.

Cruz planned the attack for seven months and said he chose St Valentine’s Day so it could never again be celebrated at Stoneman Douglas.

