Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night’ but acknowledges concerns

US President Joe Biden has said that “Democrats had a strong night” in the midterm elections.

“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen,” he said at the White House in his first public remarks since voting ended.

Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress, and Mr Biden acknowledged that Americans remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction.

He acknowledged that many Americans remain discouraged by the country’s direction – “the voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated, I get it” – and said he was willing to compromise with Republicans as he faces the likelihood of divided government in Washington.

But Mr Biden pledged to stay the course on his agenda, predicting the results will vindicate his choices.

He questioned whether Americans really want the major changes some Republicans are calling for – such as debate and votes on whether to continue social security or Medicare.

“I’m not going to change anything in any fundamental way,” Mr Biden said.