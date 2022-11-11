Search

11 Nov 2022

Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

Staff Reporter

11 Nov 2022 4:55 PM

Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week.

FTX Trading said in a press release on Friday that CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. FTX also said Mr Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research hedge fund is among the entities filing for Chapter 11 in Delaware.

On Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission were looking into FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed.

The person could not discuss details of the investigations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The investigation is centred on the possibility that FTX may have used customers’ deposits to fund bets at Alameda Research.

In traditional markets, brokers are expected to separate client funds from other company assets. Violations can be punished by regulators.

FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.

The crypto world had hoped that Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, might be able to rescue FTX and its depositors.

However, after Binance had a chance to look at the books of FTX, it became clear that the smaller exchange’s problems were too big to solve and Binance backed out of the deal.

