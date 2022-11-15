Search

15 Nov 2022

Board sacks schools chief after Parkland massacre report

Board sacks schools chief after Parkland massacre report

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Nov 2022 2:50 PM

The superintendent of Florida’s second largest school district was fired following a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre.

The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who did not hold the post at the time of the 2018 shooting, after Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the surprise motion on Monday night.

All five board members voting against Ms Cartwright in Florida’s most Democratic-leaning county were appointed by Mr DeSantis, a Republican. Four of those appointees will be gone next week when they will be replaced by board members who won elections last week.

Ms Cartwright did not comment about the firing.

The dissenting school board members included Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter was killed in the shooting and Debra Hixon, whose husband was also fatally shot in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Dr Vickie Cartwright is a wonderful individual, but leading the nation’s sixth-largest school district requires a hands-on leader and someone that will make real change,” Torey Alston, who was elected last week, said in a statement. “Based on recent systemic issues, the Board decided to go in a different direction.”

Ms Cartwright replaced Robert Runcie, who resigned in 2021 after perjury charges were brought against him.

“There are some great people who work for this organisation, but toxic behaviour continues to happen,” Mr Foganholi said in making the motion. “This is about accountability.”

Some school board members said the motion was unfair since they had asked Ms Cartwright on October 25 to address a long list of concerns.

The board called a special meeting on Tuesday to address hiring an interim replacement.

Ms Cartwright was named interim superintendent in last August and was hired permanently in February. Her contract, which went to late 2024, requires her to be given 60 days’ notice. She is also entitled to about 134,600 dollars ($113,000) in severance pay.

The motion to fire her came at the end of the board’s discussion of two audits criticising the district’s practices.

Former Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz, 24, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to the massacre in 2021.

Broward’s school district is the nation’s sixth-largest, with more than 270,000 students at 333 campuses and an annual budget of four billion dollars (£3.36 billion).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media