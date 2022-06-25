IN PICTURES: Welcome return of Castle Cup Festival of Football for county schools

St Patrick’s Maghera were delighted to return to their Castle Cup Festival of football for the Primary schools of the county recently at the spectacular Watty Grahams grounds, with 39 teams participating. Winners and runners-up on the day: Ulster Bank Cup Final - St Brigid’s Tirkane defeated St John’s Swatragh; Football Shield Final - New Row PS B defeated St John Bosco Ballynease; Junior Shield Final - St Peter’s and St Paul’s Foreglen defeated St Mary’s Gortnaghey.
