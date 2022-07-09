Down Memory Lane: Derry faces from the Derry News (2002)

Group pictured at the official launch of the Richmond Day Care New Learning Disability Service. The new services is being run by the Challenge Charity Group and will cater for older people with learning disability needs. Seated, from left, are Bernadette Bradley, Brigid O'Donnell and Kathleen McCauley. Standing, from left, are Elaine Way, Foyle Health and Social Services Trust, Berna McIvor, George Glenn, Leslie Frew, Department, Health and Social Services and Public Safety, John Doherty, director Social Care, Irene Slone, Tony Jackson, and Trevor Millar, programme manager, Foyle Trust.
