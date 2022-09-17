Down Memory Lane: Derry faces from the Derry News archives (2002)

Dr. Beryl Beynon, Medical Director from the Yorkshire based 'Jacob's Well Appeal' group which raises funds and distributes medical and essential supplies to Afghanistan and other countries receives a Civic Plaque from the Mayor of Derry Ald. Mildred Garfield. Included in photograph are Front L/R:- Joan Fathey (local co-ordinator Jacob's Well Appeal), Dr. Beryl Beynon, the Mayor of Derry Ald. Mildred Garfield and Dr. Peter Beynon (Child Psychiatrist). Back L/R:- Ronan McCay (John Hume's Office), Fr. Canning (St Eugene's Cathedral), Cllr. Kathleen McCloskey and Dean Morton (St. Columb's Cathedral).
