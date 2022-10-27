IN PICTURES: Eyes down for the Halloween Community Bingo in Creggan

Eyes down for a full house at the Old Library Trust and Community Neighbourhood Partnership Community Bingo at the Bishop’s Field Centre on Wednesday night last. From left, Molly Liddy, Nicola Liddy, Michelle Griffin and Breidge Coyle.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.