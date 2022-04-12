GALLERY: Sustainable Fashion Show event in Dunfanaghy

The message delivered at the Sustainable Fashion event held in Dunfanaghy on Thursday last was very clear: “Fast fashion may be cheaper, but it’s costing us the earth”.

The event had a line-up of models who showcased clothes from various sustainable fashion outlets in the local area.

Dunfanaghy Family Resource Centre coordinated the fashion show which was organised in conjunction with local community groups and businesses in Dunfanaghy and the wider Derryveagh area. These included Revive, Florrie Janes Vintage, Handmade by Eva, Pobail le Cheile in Falcaragh, Dunfanaghy Men’s Shed, and Donegal Changemakers.

The fashion event, which was part of the Resource Centre’s ‘Ethical April Project’ was funded by the Donegal Changemakers Seeds of Change grant, was organised to shine a light on the abundance of good work taking place locally towards supporting sustainable actions.

CLICK ON < > ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY

It highlighted the additional small steps each and every one of us can make in our own lives to support our transition towards a fairer and more sustainable planet for all.

The organisers would like to thank their guest speaker for the evening – Joanne Butler from Donegal Changemakers, the local businesses and community members of Dunfanaghy and surrounding areas who so generously gave prizes towards the raffle and to everyone who helped out in any way.

A special thanks to all the models, and to Carol De Síun for comparing throughout the evening.

The event was used as an opportunity to fundraise for the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian refugee appeal and the organisers were delighted to announce that €763.70 was raised on the evening.

Among those to model at the fashion event were:

Revive models: Anne Corr, Sarah Smyth, Veena King, Ita O’Sullivan, Riona Mc Grath, Kathy Dunn, Francis Donnelly.

Florrie Jane’s models: Blaithin Gill, Aoibhe Gallagher, Macha Dunn Donnelly. Gillie Dunn Donnelly, Mairead McIntyre.

Men’s Shed models: Tommy McGinley, Patrick McGinley and Tom Layton.

Pobail Le Cheile models: Edel Gallagher, Biddy Doohan, Máire Colum, Séimí Doohan.

Handmade by Eva models: Katie Gallagher, Sinead Patton, Amy Torsney, Cora Moore and Tarlach McGinley.