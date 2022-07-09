Gallery: Fun, frolics, colour and laughs at Lennon Festival Carnival Parade

One thing’s for sure - the good folk of Ramelton know how to put on a festival.

All week the Lennon Festival has been drawing the crowds to Ramelton to enjoy some wonderful entertainment and festival fun.

On Saturday, the good weather ensured the crowds were back out in big numbers, this time to enjoy a host of wonderful events, among the highlights of which was the Carnival Parade.

And as Saturday continues, Chris Norman appears on Gamble’s Square from 7pm.

Then on Sunday, there’s loads more happening including the Bonny Baby competition in the Town Hall and later on Sunday night, Jimmy Buckley on Gamble’s Square.

The festival draws to a close on Monday with lads more happening including the Children’s Talent Competition, Pet Show and Fancy Dress competition before the Closing Ceremony and Fireworks display along with music by Olivia Douglas and Paul McCahill on Monday night