Gallery: Finn Valley Vintage Rally and Threshing Day

The Finn Valley Vintage Rally and Threshing Day has grown to become one of the most popular family fun events in the area.
Last Sunday's event was its 20th anniversary and the crowds, entertainment and fun were just as good as ever.
Held at the Setanta GAA grounds at Crossroads, Killygordon, it was a brilliant day and as you can see from Thomas Gallagher's selection of photographs, there were all sorts of vehicles, farm machinery and memorabilia on display.
Eunan McDevitt from Castlefin with his 1947 Fordson Major TVO at the Finn Valley Vintage Rally and Threshing Day at The Cross, Killygordon last Sunday
A big well done to all the organisers and everyone who helped out in make the day such a success.
Here's looking forward to the 21st celebrations next year . . .
