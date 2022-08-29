Gallery: Savour The Flavour in Donegal Town

Savour The Flavour of Donegal Town may have been a scaled back version of the food festival that people know and love, but it certainly created a great buzz of excitement.
Running from Friday to Sunday, it was a strong reminder of why Donegal Town was named the Foodiest Town in Ireland.
Highlights included fantastic cookery demonstrations, led by Donegal’s own Brian McDermott whose accessible and inspirational dishes reminded people that great food doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive - and that buying local is best not only for the greater good of the region, but also in terms of quality and taste.
Local Chef Zack Gallagher giving a cookery demonstration at the Savour The Flavour Food Festival in Donegal Town last weekend Picture Thomas Gallagher
Producers’ stalls on the Diamond throughout the weekend ranged from beautiful pottery by Kevin Callaghan of Donegal Craft Village, to delicious fresh oysters from Lough Foyle.
Entertainment included an opening night fire show, circus skills, story telling, live music, pet farm and a range of children’s activities.
There were food tours and a great selection of tasty treats available in the town’s many dining establishments.
All in all, it was a great end to what has been a challenging summer for a lot of businesses.
It is hoped that A Taste of Donegal will make a return next year.
Photos by Thomas Gallagher
