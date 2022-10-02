Gallery Special: Annie Jr. the Musical in Castlefin a big success

It has been the perfect musical for all the family and community to enjoy! The story of Annie and Mr Warbucks , with great performances from everyone , amazing dances and lots of memorable songs! Come see the hilarious Ms Hannigan and all the orphan kids!
The curtain comes down on the final performance this Sunday evening.
Katie Coyle (left) as Grace Farrell and Sarah Friel as Lilly in the musical ''Annie Jr.'', a production by the Zara Holmes Performing Arts Academy in the CPI Centre, Castlefin on Friday night.
