Gallery Special: Donegal Cheviot Show and Sale winners from Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart

Donegal Cheviot Show and Sale winners at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart during the week.
Waiting for the result worried faces on the owners as Tomas McCarthy, Judge picks the winners at the Donegal Pedigree Cheviot Show and Sale in Stranorlar Ballybofey mart on Wednesday last. All Photos from Clive Wasson
