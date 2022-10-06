Gallery: Deele College, Raphoe prom at the Silver Tassie Hotel

The students from Deele College, Raphoe celebrated their prom night in style at the Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny on Thursday evening.
It was another wonderful night of celebration and photographer Clive Wasson was there to capture the occasion.
Darragh Cannon and Samantha White at the Deele College, Raphoe Prom in the Silver Tassie Hotel on Thursday night last
