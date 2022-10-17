Photo special: St Brigid’s Church Ballintra celebrates 175th anniversary 

St Brigid’s Church in Ballintra was the occasion for a special celebration on Saturday evening, as Bishop Alan McGuckian, SJ told the assembled congregation, which had a strong input of local children's contribution on the evening, that the most important stones in any building were the living ones that were in it.

Fr Adrian Gavigan P.P. issued a special gratitude of thanks to Bishop Alan for his attendance on what was the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the church, built in 1845 as well as the replacement of two special stained glass windows that were blessed by Bishop Alan.

Fr Adrian said:

“It is a special commemoration of remembering from generation to generation that has happened here within the parish, all the people that have been involved, all over the years, to them building the church back in 1845 when the foundation stones were laid.”

The 175th Anniversary Celebration Mass in St Brigid's Church Ballintra.

The anniversary itself had been 2020, but Covid-19 restrictions had prevented any meaningful recognition of such an important event.

On queue, children from the parish came up to the altar and laid little pebbles onto a cloth in front of the altar “marking the foundation stones of the church laid back here in 1845 marking the living stones and by that I mean us, and the church of the future which we see here before us, this evening”.

Bishop Alan said it was lovely to be in Ballintra as they had a great cause to celebrate and what the children had just done, “gave us great heart”.

“As you know I present most of the week in Creeslough and I know that you here have prayed so strongly through the week, as have people all over the county and country and it has been a huge support. Having been there I can tell you how supported, people including and especially people who have been bereaved and who carry the hurt of this so vividly that you and others are praying for them - it makes a big difference.”

Later in the Mass, Bishop Alan blessed two restored windows at original locations, left and right of the tabernacle with the Sacred Heart of Jesus and then on the other side the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady.

A fantastic history of the area and the Church was also recalled at the end of the Mass which had been extensively researched by members of the Drumhome Heritage Society and was presented by Danny Gorman.