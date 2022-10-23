Gallery: Charity tractor run raises funds for Copany Rovers FC

A big well done to everyone who braved the terrible weather conditions and turned out in support of the Donegal Vintage Working Day Association’s fundraising tractor run on Saturday.
The event was organised to raise funds for Copany Rovers FC and despite the damp conditions and heavy rain, it turned out to be a great success.
Tractors gathered at the Copany Rovers grounds from early morning ahead of the run which got underway at noon.
The refreshments which were served afterwards went down a treat.
Check out our photographs taken by Brian McDaid.
