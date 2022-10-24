Search

24 Oct 2022

Gallery: Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Literary Festival honours Jim Lynch

Weekend event celebrates the life of town's former councillor who passed away recently

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

24 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

In a wonderful tribute, the seventh annual Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Literary Festival which took place over the weekend was dedicated to the memory of Jim Lynch.
The town’s heritage and history was something that was close to Jim’s heart and he played a major part in the development of the Cathedral Quarter in his hometown.
His recent passing was met with deep sadness among his many friends and his memory was honoured at the Literary Festival which got underway last Friday evening with a special opening event at the Regional Cultural Centre.
The opening was performed by Michael Harding, the award-winning author, short story writer, playwright, and columnist with the Irish Times. Then followed a wonderful weekend of literary events taking place at a host of venues around the town.


Anne Bonner and Denis McGrenra at the opening night of the Literary Festival PHOTOS: BRIAN MC DAID


Among the highlights was a “Writing Masterclass: Inspiration and Influences” which took place on Saturday in Dillon’s Hotel with Michael Harding, poet Mary Turley-McGrath, and screenwriter Karen Quinn. Highland Radio’s Jean Curran led the discussion which also included a question and answer session.
At the Donegal County Museum there was a presentation on Lord George Hill’s Gweedore Hotel and the Knight Family Album. Also on Saturday at Insomnia Café at 6pm there was Poetry Reading with Raphoe Diamond Writers. Meanwhile Letterkenny based writers Theresa Ryder, James Finnegan and Deirdre Hinds read from their work at Dillon’s Hotel where the theme was “Celebrating Local Writers”
On Sunday, at Conwal Parish Church the Donegal Chamber Orchestra were in concert and the weekend came to a wonderful conclusion with “The Life and Times of Louis J Walsh” an event which celebrated the author, politician and judge. His grandson Brian Walsh reflected upon the many aspects of Louis Walsh’s story.

