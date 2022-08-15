Gallery: Fun in the sun at the Buncrana Cup final

The Buncrana Cup is more than a football competition, as was evident at the Scarvey on Saturday afternoon.
The competition is in memory of Rocio Abad Ramos (Madrid), Fernando Blasco Baselga (Madrid) and three Buncrana boys Oran Doherty, Sean McLaughlin and James Barker, who lost their lives in the Omagh bombing tragedy of 1998.
On Saturday, Tyrone defeated Donegal 4-10 to 0-15 in the final and despite the result, nothing can take away from the excellent work put in by the Buncrana club, who hosted games at half-time in the senior game with children's teams from Naomh Padraig, Carndonagh, Malin and Buncrana in the sunshine as Donegal captain Michael Murphy joined those who watched on.
