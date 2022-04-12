Pictures: Kilkenny St Patrick’s Festival winners recognised for superb efforts
St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny 2022 Parade winners were celebrated at a ceremony hosted by St Patrick’s Festival Committee Chairperson, Cllr Joe Malone at County Hall on Friday, April 8.
Run with the Wolves’ based on Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated movie ‘Wolfwalkers’ was this year’s theme. Participation in the parade is open to community groups across the county who are encouraged to creatively interpret the theme.
The 2022 St Patrick’s Day Parade involved over 1,000 participants and an estimated 40,000 people lined the streets to celebrate the return of the St Patrick’s Day Parade to Kilkenny.The St Patrick’s Day Parade has a number of prize categories which are awarded each year.
The 2022 winners are:
Most Creative Entry: Kilkenny Polish School of John Paul II ;
Best (City) Young People’s Entry: Dancewise Academy;
Best School Entry: Gaelscoil Osraí ;
Best Rural Entry: Tullogher Rosbercon Vintage Cars Club ;
Best Interpretation of the Theme Entry: Newpark Family Resource Centre ;
Best Rural Young People’s Entry: 15th Kilkenny Fortgrange Scouts.
Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness, said:
“Congratulations to all involved in the winning groups and to everyone who entered the Parade this year. It was a great celebration of the St Patrick’s Festival returning to the streets of Kilkenny, he said.
“There was so much creativity and community spirit shown by all the groups who took part!”