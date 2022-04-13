Picturesque cottage with rolling hill views in Kilkenny going to auction - see more!
Bobbit Cottage, Raheendenore, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny
2 beds - 86.7m2 - Detached
GUIDE PRICE: €170,000
New to the market, this charming two bedroom cottage is situated on c. 1.11 acre site with boundless potential to extend or expand the property.
The land is surrounded by other residential properties and agricultural land with natural hedgerow boundaries.
Centrally located at the foot of Mount Brandon with stunning views of Mount Leinster and the rolling countryside, just 6km from the picturesque village of Graiguenamanagh which sits on the banks of this River Barrow.
This area offers an abundance of outdoor activities as well as everyday amenities while also within easy commuting distance of Waterford, Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny.
This home will appeal to first time buyers, families and investors alike and needs to be viewed to be truly appreciated. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to enquire!
