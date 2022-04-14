Pictures: Fantastic dinner dance and auction for Kilkenny's All Paul Together campaign

All Paul Together is a fundraising community set up on behalf of Paul Smith to help raise money for his fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Last Saturday evening, there was a full house of his family, friends and supporters for the ‘All Paul Together’ dinner dance in the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

RTE’s Helen Carroll hosted the evening, with auctioneer Ed Donohoe, Donohoe Town and Country given a very entertaining auction to raise vital funds.

Guests rocked the night away to a live band ‘Generation Five’ and DJ Ian Kavanagh. The good old days of a proper Dinner Dance were back, with over 200 people embracing the fun of the fundraiser for their dear friend Paul.

The fundraiser was held in aid of Paul’s battle to fight against MND. Paul is a fitness coach and has a Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) in Injury Prevention and Human Movement analysis, yet he is embracing his biggest-ever challenge, while staying positive and never giving up.

He sincerely thanked everyone on the night.

“It means so much to see every one of you in the room, it’s far exceeded my expectations. Thank you to everyone for giving up their time to help tonight,” he said.

“I would like to reiterate that tonight for me about a celebration. I don’t focus on the negatives. I’m nearly a year on from my diagnosis and I’ve tried to keep positive.

“I am absolutely convinced I will win this fight. So, tonight is about celebrating that.”

Saturday night might have been a late one for Paul, but that did not stop him coaching his son’s James football team early on Sunday morning, for their beloved club Freebooters AFC.

On Sunday afternoon, Paul made the long journey to the USA with his family by his side as he starts a course of new treatment in his fight against MND.

If you would like to help Paul, please donate on www.allpaultogether.com.