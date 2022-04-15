Pictures: Streets of Kilkenny makes triumphant return to regular slot on racing calendar

The city was alive to the sounds of pounding feet as the Streets of Kilkenny made a triumphant return to its regular slot on the racing calendar.

Hundreds of people registered for the event, which was back in its Holy Thursday slot after a year’s Covid-enforced absence.

And the crowds were only too eager to show their support for the event, organised by the Kilkenny City Harriers, which has become a firm favourite with runners across the South-East and beyond. More than 850 people registered for the event, which takes runners on a fast paced course centred around Kilkenny’s Medieval city centre and the banks of the River Nore.

With the event part of the Kia Race Series once again this year, there was the added incentive of a financial bonus for anyone who could eclipse the course records.

Local pride was to the fore as Eoin Everard put his name in the record books, eclipsing the 14:15 set by Dundrum runner Hiko Tanosa in 2019 when he scorched across the finish line in a time of 14:11. The Kilkenny City Harriers runner - the county’s first athlete to break the four minute mile barrier - earned a first place prize of €300 and a bonus of €500 for breaking the record. It was the second time Everard took the plaudits - he was the winner of the inaugural Streets run in 2017. Leevale’s Lizzie Lee was the first woman home in 16:31, six seconds outside the women’s record of 16:25, set by St Abban’s runner Cheryl Nolan in last year’s event.

While organisers are celebrating the success of the 2022 race they won’t be resting in their laurels - the Streets of Kilkenny will return in 2023, with April 6 pencilled in to host the next city spectacle.