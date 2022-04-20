Pictures #1: Streets of Kilkenny is a big hit - click for pics!

Ireland Live brings you all the latest news and events from across Ireland as it happens! Have you got a story for us? Send your photos, videos or stories to news@ireland-live.ie. We'd love to hear from you!
This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.