Get on your bike! Try some of Kilkenny’s top cycling trails and tours - click to view!

As the weather is finally improving and families have been enjoying fun filled adventures over Easter break, people all over the country are hopping on their bikes rather than into their cars to get out and enjoy the outdoors.
Kilkenny offers a variety of cycling routes throughout the city and county to suit all levels of cyclists.
So whether it’s a relaxing self-guided ride along the River Nore, a guided bike tour through our medieval city or a challenging trail to test your ability there is something for everyone on Kilkenny’s cycling trails.
Here Kilkenny Tourism highlights the very best cycling trails and tours the county has to offer!
