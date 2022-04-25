Pictures: Kilkenny lets loose for fantastic county Fleadh Cheoil! Click for more
Freshford was the place to be at the weekend for the Kilkenny County Fleadh - Freshford has hosted the County Fleadh on four occasions in the past.
It got under way on Friday with a ceili with Rise the Dust in the Community Hall at 9pm and Kitchen Session in Kavanagh’s.
On Saturday there was free workshops in dance and music in the Community Centre. Classes included Sean Nós Dancing with Kathleen McGlynn, Ceili Dancing with Michael Cooney, and a variety of instrumental music with Yvonne Barrett culminating in Seisiún na nÓg. An Irish entertainment show with Ceoiltoiri Kilkenny and guests will be held in St Lachtain’s Church of Ireland.
On Sunday there was live entertainment on the square. There was also competitions in music, dance, song and storytelling in Freshford Community Centre and St Lachtain’s Church of Ireland.
Competition winners will go on to represent Kilkenny at the Leinster Fleadh in July.