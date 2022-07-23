Pictures: Proud day for Community Radio Kilkenny City

The airwaves were alive to the sounds of celebration as Community Radio Kilkenny City opened their new studios at the weekend.
The community-based station, which is primarily a volunteer operated station, proudly unveiled their new studios at their Hebron Road base.
In a fitting tribute to their community-ethos, the official opening saw Fr Willie Purcell, Imam Ebrahim Ndure and Reverend Stephen Farrell come together to say prayers and to bless the new studio.
The new studios will help CRKC continue to encourage and promote upskilling of individuals who wish to undertake a career in radio broadcasting, using the radio station to gain valuable onair experience.
Dedicated to enhancing the listening choice of all people in the city and environs, the station offers a wide range of programming content, reflecting the communities it serves.
