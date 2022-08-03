Pictures: Superheroes fly in to surprise shoppers in Kilkenny's Market Cross

Superheroes took shoppers by surprise on Saturday at a special ‘Superhero Family Fun Day at Market Cross Shopping Centre’.
It was a free event and there was a great attendance from families from right across Kilkenny and beyond. There was face painting, a DJ, and activities. Among the superheroes in attendance were Batman, Sonic The Hedgehog, Pikachu and some Pokemon trainers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.