03 Aug 2022

Charming traditional cottage in easy reach of Kilkenny market town for sale - see inside!

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

03 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

Green Door Cottage, The Mall, Thomastown, County Kilkenny

FitzGeralds are delighted to bring “Green Door Cottage” to the market. “Green Door Cottage” is a charming property which dates back to late 1700’s.

The property is located on The Mall and is just a short stroll from the bustling market town of Thomastown.

Thomastown is renowned as an arts and crafts hub for many local artists and offers a wide range of artisan shops, numerous restaurants and coffee shops selling locally produced products.

It is also home to the exclusive Mount Juliet Estate & Golf Club and world-renowned Jack Nicklaus Golf Course.

The property is entered through a traditional half door opening to central entrance hall with a kitchen and living room on either side.

Leading from the kitchen is a further living space with a self-contained open plan living area with a loft space.

This offers the potential to provide additional accommodation or would be a great artist studio or workshop.

First floor accommodation has two large double bedrooms and a bathroom.

To the rear of the cottage there is a wonderful mature garden with an outbuilding which is plumbed for a washing machine.

Green Door Cottage is a delightful property full of olde world charm and character.

The property has been sympathetically restored by the current owner yet mindful of retaining its original features including hand crafted corner unit, built in kitchen cupboard, original sash windows and original fire surrounds.

This lovingly restored rubble stone cottage offers the purchaser a unique home, nestled in the picturesque Nore valley.

The property is ideally situated to enjoy forest walks, outdoor pursuits yet within easy access to Kilkenny City (20 minutes) and New Ross (25 minutes).

ASKING PRICE: €150,000

