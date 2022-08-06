One of Kilkenny's newest premium properties is now on the market - take a tour inside!

TAP '>' ABOVE TO SEE MORE PICS
The Marigold, Long Meadows, Old Sion Road, Kilkenny
4 beds - 4 baths - 206m2
Designed as a four-bedroom home with potential fifth bedroom, the Marigold extends to C. 2,217 Sq. Ft over two floors.
An impressive family home providing the ultimate space for the family all within close proximity to Kilkenny City.
A premier address on the Old Sion Road, Long Meadows is as the name suggests a gently sloping meadow adjacent to the banks of the River Nore.
Once in the countryside, these lands are adjacent to Kilkenny Ring Road and within a short stroll of Kilkenny Castle & City Centre.
Formerly the homelands of Moby Dick and Smoky Bullet, two now retired hunting horses and their off spring, the lands retain an ambience of peace, security and serenity.
Long Meadows will soon become a private secluded cul de sac of just 31 family homes close to the bustling magical City of Kilkenny.
This exclusive development of detached family homes by Raggett Homes has arrived at Long Meadows, Old Sion Road.
Once in the countryside and open fields and a backdrop of majestic trees, this is one of the few remaining development lands so close to the city.
Long Meadows lies adjacent to the N10 Kilkenny Ring Road making access to all parts of the city easy and convenient.
ASKING PRICE: €695,000
The magnificent grounds of Kilkenny Castle, the Canal Walk and the bustling streets of Kilkenny are but a short walk away.
