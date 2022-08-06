New Kate Cooper autumn winter collection - Kilkenny Live

TAP '>' ABOVE TO SEE MORE PICS Irish brand, Kate Cooper is a brand that has remained consistent, sticking to its original design DNA with smart dresses and coats. The new AW22 collection is quite simply something to behold, focusing mostly on classic coats and stylish dresses that will stand the test of time.
Beautiful coats in a palette of rich hues, creamy neutrals and beautiful fabrics are very appropriate for AW22 now that we are going out again. Dresses are one of our most-trusted fashion staple and Kate Cooper excels this season with versatile, statement dresses.
Kate Cooper is a one-stop brand for winter staples that never date. The new AW22 collection can be worn for occasions, work and for special date nights as well. It makes the label incredible value when you can repurpose items for multiple occasions. Kate Cooper is available nationwide in leading boutiques.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.