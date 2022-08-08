Pictures: Market and dancing days in sunny Dunnamaggin

Dunnamaggin Development Group held their long anticipated outdoor Barn Dance in Madges Garden last Saturday night.
Ray Cahill of Rodeo Cats took everyone through their paces and great fun was had by all. Sunday saw the market take place and Ray returned to show the kids (and some enthusiastic adults) how to line dance. Another great day with fabulous weather.
The next market is Sunday, August 28 and it is vintage themed. Come along 11.30am to 4pm. Watch this space for further information or the Facebook page Dunnamaggin Community News.
