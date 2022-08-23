Beautiful and spacious four-bedroom family home for sale - Kilkenny Live

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
5 Roselawn, Rosehill, Kells Road, Kilkenny
4 Bed Terraced House - 130.05 m²
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this beautiful four bedroom family home spread over three floors.
5 Roselawn is a bright and spacious property with beautiful flow that further benefits from its wonderful low maintenance rear garden offering peace and tranquillity in a city setting.
Located just 3 mins drive from Kilkenny’s city centre, the property is in a highly sought after area and offers a wealth of services and amenities on the doorstep including excellent Primary and Secondary Schools.
5 Roselawn further benefits from being just 100 metres from Kilkenny’s Ring Road and 5 minutes drive from Kilkenny’s M9 Link Road connecting Kilkenny with Waterford, Carlow and Dublin.
Viewing (Tel: 056 7786000) is advised to truly appreciate all this wonderful home has to offer!
ASKING PRICE: €355,000
