Her Excellency Larysa Gerasko visits Kilkenny to learn how the community has provided refuge for displaced Ukrainian citizens
On September 15, Her Excellency Larysa Gerasko visited Kilkenny to learn about how the community here has provided refuge for hundreds of her displaced fellow Ukrainian citizens since the outbreak of war. Ms Gerasko was welcomed to Kilkenny by Lord Mayor David Fitzgerald on the steps of the Town Hall and then escorted to the Mayor’s Chamber where the people responsible for managing Kilkenny’s response to the crisis briefed her on the support provided to Ukrainians forced to flee their country.
