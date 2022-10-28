Pictures: Kilkenny charities benefit as Dunnamaggin Gymkhana funds presented

Two local charities have benefited after the Dunnamaggin Gymkhana was held recently at Goodwins Gardens, Kells on the lands of Larry and Kathryn Costello.
The Gymkhana was run to raise funds for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team and St Josephs Home Kilmoganny.
Each charity was presented with €5,000.
Organisers would like to thank the landowners, all the very generous sponsors, the competitors, ticket sellers and the large team who helped make the gymkhana a success.
The weather on the day was wonderful and the ground conditions were ideal for jumping. A great day was had by all.
