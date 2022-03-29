Main street property in picturesque Kilkenny town for €145k - see inside!

[TAP 'NEXT>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC]

Main Street, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

3 beds - 1 bath - 60m2

ASKING PRICE: €145,000

SMASHING OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A COMPACT 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE SITED IN THE HEART OF GRAIGUENAMANAGH IN LOVELY CONDITION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE AND SITED ADJACENT TO THE RIVER AMENITIES AND ALL TOWN SERVICES.

Location: The property is situated on the Main Street, sited adjacent to all services which Graiguenamanagh has to offer to include schools, library, shops, supermarkets, restaurants, GAA grounds, tennis courts and local pubs. With a backdrop of the majestic Mount Brandon, this property is a prime location within the beautiful town. The town is steeped in history with the impressive Duiske Abbey pride of place in the centre, perched on the banks of the River Barrow. The town is very popular with walking and boating enthusiasts and is truly a spectacle with unspoilt, breath taking scenery at every turn. The development of the town has been respectful to its history with barges that at one time lined the quaysides now replaced by pleasure craft. City life isn’t far away with Kilkenny and Carlow just a 30 minute drive and Dublin is easily accessed at Junction 6 on the M9 Motorway.

Description: The property comprises of a two storey, 3 bedroom townhouse residence. The property has been nicely kept and maintained and provides for all modern conveniences to include oil fired heating, PVC double glazed windows and has been very nicely decorated throughout. This would make an ideal first time buyer/retirement/holiday home.

Contact Donohoe Properties (Tel: 056 777 0400) to enquire!