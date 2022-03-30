Eleven outdoor walks to enjoy in Kilkenny as evenings get brighter
#1: Woodstock Gardens Forest Walk
Explore the Kilkenny countryside with a 3.5km loop trail through to the beautiful Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum, overlooking the River Nore Valley and the picturesque village of Inistioge. Their walled garden which is abundant with flowers and vegetables. The yew walk, rose garden, Monkey Puzzle Avenue and Noble Fir Avenue are all great places to explore!
