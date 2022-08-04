IN PICTURES: Clonaslee College Debs glamour in Laois

Clonaslee College Leaving Cert debutantes added glamour and glitz to the Laois town when they gathered on the Main Street for their big night on Wednesday, August 3.
Photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express.
Scroll through our gallery by clicking NEXT to see each photograph.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.