IN PICTURES: Cumann na mBunscol football finals at Laois Hire O'Moore Park

The Laois Cumann na mBunscol football finals were held at Laois Hire O’Moore Park this week.
Girls and boys from primary schools from across the county competed against each other in two days of exciting sport.
Scroll through our gallery of photographs by Alf Harvey.
