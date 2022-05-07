WATCH: All the speeches from the Mid Ulster AE22 Declaration

Respect was on the agenda as Mid Ulster's MLAs spoke on stage in Magherafelt following their declaration on Saturday afternoon.
Michelle O'Neill, Linda Dillon (SF) and Keith Buchanan (DUP) took the stage alongside County Derry representatives Emma Sheerin (SF) and Patsy McGlone (SDLP) to address the crowd.
O'Neill spoke of the need to get back to work on Monday morning, while all thanked the count staff and the electorate for their support.
