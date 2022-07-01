WATCH: Bus driver 'Bandy' takes his final journey after 35 years

The finish of the school year brought to a close the 35 year-long bus driving career of local legend Colm 'Bandy' McGuigan, as he retired this week.

Colm is well known throughout County Derry not only as kit-man for Derry GAA, but also as a long serving bus driver.

Colm kindly allowed the County Derry Post to join him on his last journey with the school children of St. Canice's Primary School Dungiven as he dropped them to their homes for the last time.

“I started back in 1987 in the Dungiven depot as a grade two driver, washing and cleaning buses.

“My first run was over the Glenshane Pass to Maghera school and that lasted eight weeks. Then a vacancy came up in the Limavady depot and I applied for it right away and got it,” said Colm.

“I've done this wee Benedy run we are on today for 11 years now, and I have to say, this run is one of the best runs I've ever done in my lifetime as a bus driver.

“They are just great children, well mannered, and you are well looked after when it comes to Christmas,” laughed Colm.

“But seriously, that is the best part of it. You get to know all the children, and you get to know their wee personalities and see them grow up.

“After 35 years this is my final run today but I'm healthy and able to enjoy my retirement.

“I'm looking forward to a good holiday first – we are heading away to Centre Parks with the family and grandchildren and that's the best of it now just being able to enjoy it,” said Colm.

