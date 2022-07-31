WATCH: Eamonn McCann describes outrage of political establishment at 'Free Derry'

On the 50th anniversary of Operation Motorman, civil rights activist, Eamonn McCann described the outrage of the British political and military establishment at the very notion of 'Free Derry'.

Eamonn said defining Operation Motorman as a success depended on who you were talking about and how you defined success.

He added: "The importance that British politicians placed on maintaining or holding 'Free Derry' was terrific, so it was an operation of high stakes.

No way the British army was going to be able to control the 'Free Derry' https://t.co/zSRyx5FiFP — Derry Now (@DerryNow) July 30, 2022

"They [British political establishment] were outraged by the notion that local youths, hooligans as they would have seen them, had taken over a chunk of the 'United Kingdom' and were running it for themselves.

"That was an outrage to every established idea of British law and order.

"They had to deal with 'Free Derry' for reasons which are far broader than what was going on in the North or in Ireland itself."