15 Nov 2022

'What's The Craic?' 

Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin’s Irish-language outreach programme

15 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Derry's Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin is launching its film 'What's the Craic?' online.

The event is taking place on Fruday, November 18, as part of the organisation's Irish-language outreach programme. The film's physical launch took place in August.

'What's the Craic?' is an exploration of what is involved with learning the Irish language at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin diverse outreach classes and conversation circles on the Waterside.

The film was produced by the Droichead Project and funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs. 

Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin's cultural inclusion officer Lisa said: “We talk about the history of the language, folklore, we talk about a lot of things that relate to the people of the land. And when people see it like that, it becomes more than just a language, it becomes something that resonates with them.”

One of the participants in the course is retired Presbyterian clergyman, David.

He said: "It intrigued me that when I looked into the past, my own tradition were speaking this language, isn’t that wonderful?

“Some of the places where we live are illuminated through what we do in the Irish classes.

“And each of us, we are struggling, but we are determined to do it. It maybe takes us half an hour to get a wee paragraph," said David.

Class teacher, Ailéin Ó Clúmháin said: "It was a complete pleasure and a labor of love to teach the group that I’ve got at the moment in Clooney Hall.”

