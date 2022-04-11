Kevin Bonner reaches out to the people of Ukraine

A local businessman has donated €250 to the people of Ukraine and hopes it will make a difference to their lives. Kevin Bonner is well known in the Rosses area. He is the owner of Bonner's Fishing Tackle shop on the bridge in Dungloe.
When Mr Bonner became aware that local people were helping those in Ukraine. He immediately asked how he could help. He walked into a pharmacy in the town, handed the money to those working there and asked if them to find items that were badly needed in Ukraine.
He feels that everyone can help Ukraine by playing their part. The Rosses man emphasises the help that small businesses can do alongside multinationals and international corporate companies.
