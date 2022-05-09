Search

09 May 2022

Watch: His Excellency Mr Ildefonso Castro visiting Donegal

Ambassador of Spain celebrates Europe Day in Greencastle

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

09 May 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Ireland's accession to the European Union and Europe Day, His Excellency Mr Ildefonso Castro, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain and his wife, Mrs Esperanza Cancio de Castro visited the Inishowen Maritime Museum.

The couple were hosted by Minister Charlie McConalogue throughout their day-long visit to the peninsula.

Speaking to Inish Times / Inish Live at the museum, Mr Castro said he thought it was right to celebrate positive things, good things.

The Ambassador added: “The European Union is a success story. Being part of the European Union is a success for Ireland and it is a success for Spain.

“I think we should celebrate this good moment in our history and the commitment to the European ideal.

“It was very good to share with some students earlier about the European project, how they feel, and it was very good to listen and to try and reply to their questions, which were very well put,” said the Ambassador.

