Video: Great atmosphere at the seventh annual Letterkenny Busking Festival

There were some great acts performing at the seventh annual Letterkenny Busking Festival.
With the weather being fine, there was a good turnout and great positivity about the whole event with a large number of young participants.
Since the festival was first held in 2015, all types of buskers and performers have been taking part in this annual event.
"It's a great community event," commented former Letterkenny Chamber President Jimmy Stafford, who is one of the driving forces behind the event.
The annual Letterkenny Busking Festival is funded through the Retail Promotion initiative from Donegal County Council and helps to showcase what Letterkenny and in particular the Main Street has to offer. It is organised through Letterkenny Chamber.
