Watch: Letterkenny's Dry Arch roundabout reduced to a single lane due to flooding

Motorists are advised to drive with care on the approach to the Dry Arch roundabout in Letterkenny.
Heavy overnight rain has resulted in flooding and surface water still lying, which in turn means the roundabout is down to a single lane of traffic.
Photographer Brian McDaid videoed the approach to the roundabout from the Letterkenny side and those coming from all directions, including Lifford/Derry via the dual carriageway and the N13 from Ballybofey/Sligo are also advised to significantly reduce speed on approach.
