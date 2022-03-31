Video: The goal that won the Ulster U-17 title for Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana won the FAI Schools Ulster Junior Girls Cup Final (Under 17, Large Schools) 1-0 today against Carndonagh Community School at Illies Celtic FC.
Jodie Loughrey took a free-kick and Bria McGilloway tapped it in for the only goal of the game. They now play St. Attracta’s Community School, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, in All Ireland semi final on Tuesday.
