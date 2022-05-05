Watch: Malin heroes return from Mizen Head

There was a warm welcome in Buncrana for the Mizen Head to Malin Head 2022 walkers: Pat Doherty (PV), Michael Doherty, Garreth Monagle and Liam Douglas.

The heroes returned to Inishowen today, having left Mizen Head in County Cork on Sunday evening.

They walked the 354 miles from Mizen Head to Malin Head in aid of two very deserving charities, Pieta House and Insight Inishowen.

Pat, Michael, Garreth and Liam Douglas, were planning the mammoth under taking pre covid. They were actually in training when the pandemic struck and temporarily put pay to their plans.

Pat, Michael, Garreth and Liam are from the Malin, Urris and Clonmany area and they are undertaking the walk in aid of Pieta House and Insight Inishowen, a voluntary run charity, which promotes mental health and emotional well-being.

Speaking to Inish Live, Garreth's sister, Rosarie said: “They were determined they wanted to 'give back' to charity, and so, when things began to normalise again, they kicked back into action.”

The team ring leader is Pat Doherty from Clonmany, better known as Pat Paddy Vale.

Pat, who is in his 70s, is a jack of all trades and had a hip replacement operation just eight weeks ago.

Garreth Monagle is from Malin. He is married to Elizabeth and they have five children. Garreth is a farmer and is looking forward to the challenge.

Liam Douglas is originally from Glengad. He is married to Helen and has three children. Liam is a roofer and is enjoying the training so far.

Last but not least is Michael Doherty aka 'Mickey Andy' from Urris, who is married to Tracey and has four children. Michael is a lorry driver who is no stranger to clocking up the miles.

According to Rosarie, the men originally planned to walk together as a team, over a 10 day period.

"They are going to do the walk and bring it up as far as Buncrana on the Thursday (May 5) and then walk together from Buncrana to Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin, down as far as the Star of the Sea Church in Malin Head.

“On the Saturday morning of Darkness Into Light, they are going to meet at the Star of the Sea Church and do the last 5 kilometres, with everybody along with them, to bring them up to the Tower. A return shuttle bus will be provided.

“The two charities they have chosen are particularly relevant, especially with covid, as every family is affected by mental health issues. They are going to divide the money between Pieta House and Insight Inishowen, a voluntary charity which does counselling, mindfulness and well-being work.”

Donations to the four walkers can be made online at: www.gofundme.com/f/mizen-to-malin-2022-charity-walk.

An online raffle is also being organised in support of the walkers.

Updates on the walk will be posted on the Mizen Head 2 Malin Head 2022 Facebook page.

The four lads will be in Malin Head on Friday night and as part of Malin Head's Darkness Into Light event on Saturday morning (May 7), we are going to be leaving Malin Head Community Centre and we are walking the last five kilometres to the Tower to finish off their walk.

“We would love to see a crowd, so come along on Saturday morning. We will announce the time closer to Friday, just to be sure,” said Ali Farren, Manager of Malin Head Community Centre.

There are two other Darkness into Light events are taking place in Inishowen. In Buncrana, the event gets underway at 4.15am on Saturday morning (May 7) and walkers are assembling at Scoil Mhuire, The Convent, Buncrana.

The Carndonagh Darkness Into Light event also gets underway at 4.15am on Saturday morning, with walkers meeting at the Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre in the town.

Darkness Into Light began in The Phoenix Park in Dublin in 2009, when 400 people set off to walk five kilometres to raise funds for Pieta, which helps people at risk of suicide or self-harm.