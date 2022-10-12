Search

12 Oct 2022

Watch: Celtic Park and Hampden pays respects to the victims of Creeslough

Those who lost their lives in Creeslough were remembered at both Celtic's Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig and the Republic of Ireland's Women's World Cup play-off against Scotland

Reporter:

Alan Foley

12 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Celtic observed a minute's silence tonight before their Champions League fixture against Germany's RB Leipzig in Glasgow tonight.

The Scottish champions - who yesterday made a donation of £10,000 to the Creeslough Community Support Fund through the Celtic Foundation - are also wearing black armbands in front of 60,000 supporters tonight.

Ten people died in Creeslough following an explosion at a service station on Friday and Martin McGill, an avid Celtic supporters who was 49, was laid to rest this afternoon in the second of the funerals. Watch the video above, which is the property of Watch the UCL on LiveScore


Those who frequent Celtic Park will know the Billy McNeill statue in front of the stadium, where Celtic's 1967 European Cup winning captain is immortalised. Before kick-off tonight, Celtic supporters from Donegal who made the trip left a jersey at the base of the McNeill statue with the assistance of the helpful local ground staff. The supporters included Terance Boyle from Kilcar and his son Shea, and Marty Glackin from Glenswilly.

Across the city at Hampden Park, the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team are playing Scotland in the vital World Cup play-off, with a minute's silence also taking place beforehand with the Irish team also wearing black armbands.

